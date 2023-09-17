National boxers to head for China on Sep 19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The national boxing team would depart for China on September 19 to feature in the Asian Games to be held in China this month.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Boxing Federation Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung the squad includes four players and two officials.

The players include three male and one female boxers.

The male boxers include Zohaib Rasheed, Muhammad Qasim and Ibrahim while the female boxer was Fatima Zahra.

The team would be coached by Olympian Muhammad Arshad Khan and the team manager will be Mahmood Riaz Leghari.

Boxers from 45 countries would participate in the boxing event at the Asian Games, he said.