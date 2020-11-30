UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Boxing C'ships Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

National boxing C'ships postponed

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has postponed the National Men's and Women's Boxing Championships that was scheduled to be played in Lahore from December 25 to 31

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has postponed the National Men's and Women's Boxing Championships that was scheduled to be played in Lahore from December 25 to 31.

According to Col. (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary PBF the championship was postponed due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. "The championship will now be played in Lahore from February 24 to March 1 next year in which Pakistan Army will defend the title," he said.

He said men and women would be competing in ten and five weight categories in the championship, respectively. "Men's categories include 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, plus 81 kg, 91kg and plus 91kg. The women's competitions include 51kg, 54kg, 60kg, 66kg and 75kg to 80kg," he said.

He said a total of 15 teams from all over the country would feature in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Railways, Karachi Port Trust, Karachi Electric, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"A meeting of the managers of the participating teams will be held on February 23 in which the draws for the championship will be announced," he said.

Tung said PBF would also hold a three-day Referees and Judges in Lahore on February 21 next year.

"About 40 referees and judges from all over the country would participate in the course. Qualified referees and judges will give lectures to the participants on new technical rules and modern techniques of the game. At the end Certificates will be distributed to the participants who will qualify for the course," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Punjab Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March December Women All From Weight Boxing KE Karachi Port Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

15 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges UNSC to Keep Arms Embargo on South ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Psaki's New Post: White House Press Sec ..

2 minutes ago

Next round of Israel-Lebanon border talks postpone ..

2 minutes ago

Fourth Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.