ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has postponed the National Men's and Women's Boxing Championships that was scheduled to be played in Lahore from December 25 to 31.

According to Col. (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung, Secretary PBF the championship was postponed due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. "The championship will now be played in Lahore from February 24 to March 1 next year in which Pakistan Army will defend the title," he said.

He said men and women would be competing in ten and five weight categories in the championship, respectively. "Men's categories include 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, plus 81 kg, 91kg and plus 91kg. The women's competitions include 51kg, 54kg, 60kg, 66kg and 75kg to 80kg," he said.

He said a total of 15 teams from all over the country would feature in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Railways, Karachi Port Trust, Karachi Electric, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"A meeting of the managers of the participating teams will be held on February 23 in which the draws for the championship will be announced," he said.

Tung said PBF would also hold a three-day Referees and Judges in Lahore on February 21 next year.

"About 40 referees and judges from all over the country would participate in the course. Qualified referees and judges will give lectures to the participants on new technical rules and modern techniques of the game. At the end Certificates will be distributed to the participants who will qualify for the course," he said.