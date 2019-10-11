National boys age group swimming gets underway

Punjab young simmers dominated the opening day of the national boys age group swimming championship by creating three new national records here on Friday at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab young simmers dominated the opening day of the national boys age group swimming championship by creating three new national records here on Friday at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the competition at a colourful ceremony.

Those who performed outstandingly from Punjab were Zain Younis, Ibraheem Rasheed and Daniyal Ghulam Nabi who set national records. Zain Younis created new national swimming record in 50m Freestyle U-16 contest with the timing of 25.88. Ibraheem Rasheed wrote his name in record books when he broke previous record in 200m Freestyle U-14 competition with the new timing of 2.17.76. Daniyal Ghulam Nabi excelled in 100m Breaststroke U-14 event and set new national swimming record. He completed his distance in 1.13.70 time.

Young swimmers of various age group categories put up wonderful performances on the opening day and won huge appreciation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that it is a great honour for us to host young swimmers from across the country.

Answering a question, he said the championship is a joint venture of Sports board Punjab and Punjab Swimming Association. "SBP will continue to hold more sports events with collaboration of Punjab sports associations in future. The main purpose of such championships is to spot young talented players from all parts of the country," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab said the SBP's school sports project has been approved and it will start working in near future.

Chief Patron Punjab Swimming Association Zoraiz Lashari, Prof Atif Shafiq of GCU Lahore, swimming coach Rafi-uz-Zaman and a large number of young swimmers from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab also distributed medals among the prominent performers after the day one competitions. Chief Patron Punjab Swimming Association Zoraiz Lashari also presented a souvenir to Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Following are the opening day results: 50m Backstroke U-16: 1. Abdullah Ashfaq (Pjb), 2. M Hassan (Pjb), 3. Abdullah Bengali (Sindh) 100m Breaststroke U-14: 1. Daniyal Ghulam Nabi (Pjb), 2. Hamza (Pjb), 3. Ryaan Adnan Ali (Sindh) 4x200m Freestyle U-16: 1. Hamza, Zeeshan, Najib, Sameer (Sindh), 2. Abdullah, Hassan, Feroze, Adeel (Pjb) 3. Faras, Tariq, Mujtaba, Haris (KPK) 50m Freestyle U-16: 1. Zain Younis (Pjb), 2. Adeel Razzaq (Pjb), 3. Najib Khurram (Sindh) 200m Freestyle U-14: 1. Ibraheem Rasheed (Pjb), 2. Taha Anver Ali (Sindh) 3. Mikail Faisal Ijaz (Pjb) 400m Freestyle U-16: 1. Zeeshan Abbas (Sindh), 2. Sameer Asif (Sindh), 3. Abdullah Salman (Pjb) 200m Backstroke U-14: 1. Ahmed Durrani (KPK), 2. Saif Khurram (Sindh), 3. Hamza Asif (Pjb) 100m Butterfly U-12: 1. Syed AzlanSohail (Sindh), 2. Mohid Sadiq Lone (Pjb), 3. Suleman Babar (Pjb).