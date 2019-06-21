UrduPoint.com
National Champion Komal Enters Into KP U-19 Squash Championship Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:20 PM

National Champion Komal enters into KP U-19 Squash Championship semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Current National Champion Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda took berth into the semi-final after recording victory in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-19 Boys and Girls Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

A strong title contender and current national champion Komal Khan, hailing from Peshawar, moved to the semi-final after recording victory against Zohra of KP in the straight sets match, the score was 11-3, 11-8 and 11-6. Komal fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much chance to Zohra to strike back and thus marched into victory.

In the second match second seed Hira Aqeel recorded victory against Mehwish Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-2 and 11-5, Maira, the third seeded player, faced little resistance against her rival Sana Sher Bahadar by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-2 and 11-9.

Sana also played well against her strong rival and hit some beautiful nick and drops but overall Maira dominated and marched into victory.

In the last quarter-final Nimra Aqeel, the elder sister of Hira Aqeel, defeated Kalsoom Khan in a thrilling four sets battle, the score was 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 and 11-8.

In the boys quarter-final Muhammad Junaid beat Qasim Noorani by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4 in a one-sided affair and moved to the semi-finals. Zeeshan Zeb, top seeded Uzair Shoukat and second seed Muhammad Saqib Iqbal were the other moved to the semi-finals.

In the second quarter-final match Zeeshan Zeb defeated Owais Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-7, top seeded international Uzair Shoukat beat Asad Ullah by 12-10, 11-3 and 11-8 while Muhammad Saqib Iqbal recorded victory against Abbas Nawaz in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-2.

