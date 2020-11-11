UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Cricket Squad For New Zealand Tour Announced

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:47 PM

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announced

Babar Azam will lead the team while Asad Shafiq, for the first time in his 10-year cricket career, has been dropped out from the national squad announced for New Zealand tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) announced squad for New Zealand on Wednesday.

Babar Azam will lead the national team while veteran middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq was dropped from Pakistan’s 35-member squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

However, Mohammad Rizwan would be vice-captain in Tess and Shadab Khan will be vice-captain in white ball cricket.

Asad Shafiq who featured in 77 Test matches was dropped out of Pakistan red-ball squad for the first time in his 10-year career. He had played 72 consecutive Test matches—a record in Pakistan Test cricket.

“Babar Azam will lead the national team for New Zealand tour,” said the PCB, pointing out that Asad Shafiq was dropped.

According to the sources, he was dropped from the team due to poor performance in previous England tour.

“Asad Shafiq is well-versed batsman who I believe will focus on his game in the domestic first-class matches so that he could make his comeback like Sarfraz Ahmad,” said Chief Selector and Head Coach Misbahul Haq.

“I hope he will be back for upcoming Tests against South Africa and Zimbabwe,” he added.

The Chief selector announced squad for New Zealand tour after consulting six head coaches including Ijaza Ahmad and Saqlain Mushtaq.

The national squad comprising players and 20-member support personnel will fly to Lincoln on Nov 23 where they will undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Pakistan v New Zealand will be played according to the scheduled as under:

Dec 18 – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (1200 PST)

Dec 20 – 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton (1200 PST)

Dec 22 – 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier (1200 PST)

Dec 26-30 – 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (0400 PST)

Jan 3-7 – 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0400 PST)

Schedule of Shaheens vs New Zealand A will be announced soon after NZC’s confirmation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Poor PCB Lincoln Lead South Africa Zimbabwe Asad Shafiq Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Eden Park, Auckland Hagley Oval, Christchurch McLean Park, Napier Seddon Park, Hamilton Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

6 minutes ago

Germany reports 18,487 new coronavirus cases

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

51 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

56 minutes ago

Australian parliament to probe Murdoch media domin ..

3 minutes ago

Funeral of younger brother of Auqaf minister held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.