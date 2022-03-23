National Cricket team celebrates Pakistan Day ahead of match with Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali and other players waved the national flag in the ground. The other squad members also waived the flag.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Pakistan cricket team led by Captain Babar Azam celebrated Pakistan Day before resumption of game on the third day of the third Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, the board shared pictures of the squad members holding the flag of Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

The whole nation is marking the 82nd Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour today (March 23), with the joint armed forces parade going on in full swing in the Federal capital to exhibit the country’s military prowess and cultural diversities.