National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the reason of Sharjeel Khan’s comeback

(@fidahassanain)

The Chief Selector of the National Cricket team says that the best performance of Sharjeel Khan in the domestic cricket and his good fitness have paved the way for his comeback.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Pakistan National cricket’s Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim that good performance in domestic cricket and fitness is the major reason of Sharjeel Khan’s comeback for upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Addressing a press conference, Mohammad Wasim said that the national team needed an impressive hitter and Sharjeel’s comeback and joining would be better for it.

Mohammad Wasim said: “Good performance of Shajreel in Domestic Cricket led him to comeback to the national team,”.

He said that he was also in good fitness for these tours.

“We will decide our national squad for World Cup after South Africa and Zimbabe tours,” said Mohammad Wasim, pointing out that he also held discussion with veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and veteran fast bowler Wahab Riaz who were not chosen for any squad.

He also stated that Shahnawaz Dhani has been included in the Test Squad in order to strengthen the fast-bowling department.

“Wahab Riaz’s level of performances are not like that were in the past,” said Mohammad Wasim, adding that the matter was also discussed with Shoaib Malik that what Wahab should do for his comeback.

Wasim stressed that fast-bowler Mohammad Amir had taken a retirement from international cricket, and therefore, he was not discussed for the tours.

Talking about the players who were dropped, Wasim said that all those players who had not been included were still part of their plans.

“The best way for comeback is the best performance,” said Mohammad Wasim, adding that Mohammad Amir took retirement from the international cricket. The doors are always open for the players while fitness and performance are the two best way for comeback and joining,” he added.