National Cycling Championship will be organized in January in Gwadar, says Azhar Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Road Cycling Championship will be organized by Pakistan Cycling Federation from January 25, 2022 in Gwadar, This will be the first national level sports event in Gwadar, President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah told media on Friday in Peshawar.

In this event, a team will be selected for the Asian Road Championship. The Championship will be held in March next year. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President, Cycling Federation, while briefing journalists said that the events affected by Corona have been successfully completed this year.

Events were held in Mohmand and Khyber despite the pandemic. In recent days, the Tour de Waziristan cycle race was organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Army in which athletes from all over the country participated. He said that Peshawar to Mardan Cycle Race would be held on December 25 on Quaid-e-Azam's birthday.

Two cyclists were trained in Bahrain and one coach from Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar has been selected for online level one training from Korea. Next year there will be a Tour de Khunjerab cycle race in Gilgit-Baltistan in which athletes from other countries will also be invited to participate.

It is hoped that they will come to participate in the race. He said that there is a velodrome in Lahore in Pakistan which was built in 1952. There is an urgent need for a velodrome for training of players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which land has been allotted.

He said, PC-1 has also been made but it is unfortunate that billions are being spent on cricket, why not on other games including cycling. Apart from cycling, other indoor games can also be played.

He said that the district administration would organize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Cycling Championship next year in collaboration with the Directorate Sports General.