National Cycling Squad For Asian Road Cycling Championship Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2022 | 04:48 PM

National Cycling squad for Asian Road Cycling Championship announced

Pakistan Cycling Federation Monday announced a six members squad of the National team for the 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship which is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from March 25 to 29

Pakistan Cycling Federation Monday announced a six members squad of the National team for the 41st Asian Road Cycling Championship which is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from March 25 to 29.

The team was selected during the recent Tour de Gwadar Road Cycling championship and the selection was made on the basis of the best performance of the players during that event.

The selection committee selected 6 out of 12 players, including elite, U23 and Juniors players, Azhar Ali Khan, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation said.

The Pakistan team will participate in three events comprising individual time trials and road races.

The teams included Mohsin Khan, Shah Wali, Afnan Aziz, Ali Agha and Yousuf. The camp of the team is in progress in Karachi. Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan will be the officials of the team.

