National DeraJat Festival begins at Ratta Kulachi ground

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) ::The national - DeraJat Festival got underway in Ratta Kulachi Ground, here Thursday with the process of registration, tagging and inspection of vehicles in connection with the National Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally to be part of the colorful cultural and sports festival.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur was the chief guest on this occasion who also distributed tags among the participants of Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally during a simple but impressive ceremony, welcomed them and inspected their sports vehicles.

Fans from across the country have also started arriving for the - DeraJat Festival - which will continue from up till March 6, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur said that last year people enjoyed the festival and the festival was well received by the people with great enthusiasm. However, they have made better arrangements this year too so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

He said that - DeraJat Festival - is a mega event which is being held in the main sports stadium of the city Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex.

The second off-road Jeep rally is also being held in Dera Ismail Khan which will pass through the areas adjacent to the CPEC route along-side the city.

He said that this festival would promote peace, love and fraternity among the local people and would help in promoting the culture and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level. Foolproof security arrangements for DeraJat Festival have also been planned and various camps have been set up by the local administration at appropriate distances.

Sultan Muhammad Khan Golden, the well-known car racer who is also taking part in the off-road challenge on the occasion, talking to media persons, said that the track has been made extremely beautiful while the dates and palm trees are adding more beauty along all the tracks. This charming route is located at the bed of the mountains and that is why racers from all over the country are attracted to participate in this event.