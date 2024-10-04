Open Menu

National Fastest Competition On Oct 8

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2024 | 07:04 PM

National fastest competition on Oct 8

The 1st Superior national fastest men and women competition will be held on October 8, at Punjab Studium,Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The 1st Superior national fastest men and women competition will be held on October 8, at Punjab Studium,Lahore.

According to President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig. Wajahat Hussain (R) all men and women players

from all over the country will take part in the mega event.

The invitation letter has already been issued to the affiliated units, including departments, provincial and regional associations.

He said the cash prizes will be awarded to winner men and women athletes including 1st prize Rs 100,000, 2nd prize Rs 50,000, 3rd prize Rs 25,000 and 4 to 8 position holders Rs 10,000 each.

All interested players who can take part in the competition, and can register their name by October 5. All athletes will report at Punjab Stadium, on October 8 at 9am to Rafique Ahmad, President, National Coaching Association and Ch. Asghar Ali Gill, Head Coach, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, for registration and scrutiny of documents.

This mega event will be held under supervision of Athletics Federation of Pakistan and in collaboration with Superior University, Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Superior October Women Event All Coach

Recent Stories

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

57 seconds ago
 Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

59 seconds ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

1 minute ago
 Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nati ..

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

1 minute ago
 FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musad ..

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik

5 minutes ago
 Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Master ..

Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

5 minutes ago
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for ..

Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

4 minutes ago
 Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengt ..

Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations

4 minutes ago
 KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of ..

KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses

4 minutes ago
 Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-fin ..

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng

4 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports