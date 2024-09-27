Open Menu

National Fastest Men & Women Competition On Oct 8

Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 1st Superior national fastest men and women competition will be held on October 8, at Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

According to President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig. Wajahat Hussain (R) all men and women players from all over the country will take part in the mega event.

The invitation letter has already been issued to the affiliated units, including departments, Provincial and regional associations.

He said that the cash prizes will be awarded to winner men and women athletes including 1st prize Rs 100,000, 2nd prize Rs 50,000, 3rd prize Rs 25,000 and 4 to 8 position holders Rs 10,000 each.

All interested players who can take part in the competition, and can register their name by October 5.

All athletes will report at Punjab Stadium, on October 8 at 9am to Rafique Ahmad, President, National Coaching Association and Ch. Asghar Ali Gill, Head Coach, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, for registration and scrutiny of documents.

This mega event will be held under supervision of Athletics Federation of Pakistan and in collaboration with Superior University, Lahore.

