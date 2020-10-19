National Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate from December

Pakistan Full Contact Karate Federation (Shin Kyokushin Kai) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to host the National Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate Tournament in Peshawar in December this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Full Contact Karate Federation (Shin Kyokushin Kai) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to host the National Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate Tournament in Peshawar in December this year.

International Referee and Secretary General Pakistan Full Contact Karate Federation (Shin Kyokushin Kai) (Sheehan) Sahibzada Alhadi told the media that the Pakistan team for the international competitions in Japan and Europe would be selected out of the National Full Body Contact.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact would also hold trials for the said National Championship.

He said all the winners would be short-listed for camp to be set up soon after the National Championship.

The final team, he said, would be announced before departure for the International Shin Kyokushin Kai.

A letter has been sent to the top officials of the department for financial assistance, he said, adding, "It is hoped that the authorities of the sports department would extend full financial support in this regard and make the tournament a success."