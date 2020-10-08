UrduPoint.com
National Futsal Advance Coaching Course To Start In Swat On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

National Futsal Advance Coaching Course to start in Swat on Friday

National Futsal Advance Course under the aegis of Pakistan Futsal Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association and Directorate General Sports KP here at Swat Continental and Mezban Hotel Swat Mingora

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Futsal Advance Course under the aegis of Pakistan Futsal Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association and Directorate General sports KP here at Swat Continental and Mezban Hotel Swat Mingora.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moeen Uddin while talking to APP here on Thursday stated this. He said all arrangements in this connection have already been finalized and all the participants are reaching Swat by Friday.

He also appreciated former Sports Minister and Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan and District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan for extending all out support to the association for holding the first National Futsal Advance Coaching Course.

Dean Department of Sports Science Sarhad University of Information and Technology Dr. Waheed Mughal would deliver his lecture on skills and importance of coaching while Malik Adnan Ahmad would highlight steps taken for the promotion of Futsal in Pakistan.

He also informed the participants about developing Futsal in the world, future line of action besides coming events. Haq Nawaz would deliver his lecture about the new old rules and regulations while Moeen Uddin would tell the overall affairs of the KP Futsal Association besides highlighting the aim and objective of the course.

