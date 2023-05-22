UrduPoint.com

National Games Basketball Competitions Start

Muhammad Rameez Published May 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The team of the Pakistan Army will compete against Punjab in the first match of the 34th edition of the National Games Basketball event started on Monday at PSB Hall, Ayub sports Complex Quetta.

"Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has finalised all the arrangements to conduct successful five-day Men and women events under the umbrella of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)," said PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor.

He said that eight teams including Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh, Punjab, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Balochistan and KPK are divided into two groups.

In the first round of the competitions, the teams of Pakistan Army and Punjab, Navy and Sindh, PAF and Balochistan, WAPDA and KP would face each other.

Army, Wapda, Higher education Commission (HEC) and Balochistan are participating in basketball women's category of the national games which would start on May 23, adding that the semi-finals of the event would be played on May 26, while the final would be held on May 27.

According to the schedule of the games matches would be held between Army and Punjab; Navy and Sindh, Wapda and KP and PAF and Balochistan on the day first.

Similarly, on May 24, Army would face Sindh, the Navy would play with Punjab; PAF against Balochistan and Wapda versus KP.

On the third day of the event, the matches would be held between Sindh and Punjab; Army and Navy, PAF and Wapda and Balochistan and KP.

The semi-final would be held on May 26 and the finale on May 27.

