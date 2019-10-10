National Games Cycling event to be completed in three days: Nisar Ahmed

The cycling event of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar this month will be completed in three days from October 28-30, 2019 at Northern Bypass here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The cycling event of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar this month will be completed in three days from October 28-30, 2019 at Northern Bypass here.

He said a total of nine male and female teams are taking part. Prizes will be distributed among the players at the end of each event. Medals will be given, so far, the four provinces, Army, Railway and WAPDA have confirmed participation in the event.

If more departments are to come, they will be included in the event, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad said in a media briefing here on Thursday. Secretary KP Cycling Association Nasir Mohmand, Technical Officials Tariq Khan, who is also Vice President of KP Cycling Association, were also present.

Nisar Ahmad said that Nasir Mohmand and Tariq Khan are looking after the camp currently in progress. H said the Cycling event part of the 33rd National Games will be commencing from October 28, 2019 consisted of 42km. The Individual Team trials will be followed by the individual event of the Men. Then there will be male and female Team trials races in which each team will take part consisting on six cyclists, women's road cycling race of 42km and men's race 98 km.

Twenty-eight players will be able to participate. In response to various questions, he said that there will be a meeting of the managers on October 26, in which everyone will be informed about the schedule and procedure of the event.

"If no one has been licensed, then the license will be issued to them," he said, adding, "Top cyclists from all over the country will be taking part." Referring to the preparations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said training camp is currently in progress, Nisar Ahmed. Eight male and as many female have been short-listed for the team, he said. Two players will be standby this time, for this, he said.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would give good position among the provinces. He said that the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided world-class equipment according to the demand of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association.

Nisar Ahmad said that they have purchased worth Rs. 3.6 million equipments for the preparation of National Games including four cycles of international standard. He also lauded Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah for extending all out support to them.

He said international cyclists would be part of the event and will give good opportunities for the youngsters to see them in action. He said the event part of the National Games will be played according to the rules of the International Union Council (IUC), the world governing body.