National Games' Festival kicked off in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Senior Minister for Sports Atif Khan inaugurated the National Games' Festival in Mardan on Wednesday.

Members of the Provincial Assembly, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan and other senior sports officials were also present at the opening ceremony.

Senior minister also witnessed bodybuilding competitions on the occasion. WAPDA took a clear lead in bodybuilding competitions.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, senior minister said that after nine years, the mega event of sports was going on in full swing. More than ten thousand players from across the country were participating. Athletes are participating in 31 different sports, excellent facilities are being provided to the players.

He said that holding of National Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would send a message of peace to the world. It was for the first time that National Games were being held in Mardan that was big achievement.

Senior minister said that playgrounds would be set up in every union council of Mardan whereas 1000 playgrounds would be constructed in the province with a cost of Rs5.5 billion.

He said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision the provincial government was taking serious steps to promote sports. The provincial government would soon launch a monthly compensation programme for talented athletes.

On this occasion, the senior minister also distributed medals among the winning players. Overall, WAPDA took a clear lead in bodybuilding competitions. Mr Pakistan Olympic was also won by Yasin Khan of WAPDA.