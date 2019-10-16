The rescheduling of the 33rd National Games has put Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) in a fix as it is going to host an international badminton tournament almost during the same period

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The rescheduling of the 33rd National Games has put Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) in a fix as it is going to host an international badminton tournament almost during the same period.

The federation is set to hold the Badminton Asia and Badminton World Federation (WFB) approved 'Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Tournament at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad from November 7-10.

Whereas the 33rd National Games, which were earlier scheduled to start on October 26 will now take place on November 9-14 as per Pakistan Olympic Association and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's joint decision, taken on Tuesday.

"Around 50 foreign and 30 Pakistani shuttlers will be vying in different categories of the badminton tournament, which carries a prize purse of $10,000," Wajid Ali Chaudhry, secretary PBF told media at a press conference at Media Centre of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Wednesday.

According to Wajid the participating nations include Malaysia, United States, Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Afghanistan, Nepal, Czech Republic and hosts Pakistan.

"There is a clash between the dates of both the events (National Games and Badminton tournament). The badminton tournament is also a very big event. We cannot cancel it at this time as its dates were announced some one year back. We'll be heavily fined by WFB if we do that (cancel the event).

It'll also not send a very positive message in the world," an apparent worried Wajid added.

The all-important tournament will also serve as a qualification round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Wajid said that was why foreign players were chipping in it in such a large number. "It is a very important event for them as it offers them a perfect chance to better their ranking and earn spots for the Olympics by amassing maximum points," the PBF secretary said.

The players will compete in Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women Doubles and Mix Doubles.

Wajid said the PBF delegation would soon meet Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza to seek her help for making the event a real success. He said that the minister had always been very kind and he was sure she would issue directions to hold the event in a befitting manner.

"Yonex Sunrise is the event's title sponsor and will provide $10000 to PBF for cash prize for the players, whereas Badminton Asia will give us $8000 to meet other expenditures," said Wajid, who is also Chairman Development Asia.

He said a total of Rs3.5 million were needed to hold the event. The amount provided by Badminton Asia, he said would be spent on players lodging and other facilities. He said the federation would arrange accommodation for foreign players in hotels, while country's shuttlers would stay at PSB's hostels.