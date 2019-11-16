UrduPoint.com
National Games Judo; Army Secured Overall Trophy, Wapda Got 2nd Position

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan Army won the overall trophy while Pakistan Wapda took second position and Navy got third in the 33rd National Games Judo event played at BISE Hall, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army won the overall trophy while Pakistan Wapda took second position and Navy got third in the 33rd National Games Judo event played at BISE Hall, Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheerul islam distributed prizes among the players.

In the men's 81kg category on the last day, Kamran Butt of Wapda took first, Muhammad Yar of Punjab second, Abbas of Army and Naveed took third.

In 90kg, Army's Qaiser first, Wapda's Umair second, while Suleiman and Sajjad of police stood third. In the 100kg international judo player Shah Hussain Shah won the second individual gold medal for his team, while the Agha of Railways won silver. Rana Shuja and Abid won bronze medals.

In more than 100kg category, Army's Afzal took first, Wapda second, Navy's Hamid and police's Abbas third.

Asma Rani of Army in 57kg of women got first position, Fahmida of Navy secured second, Naheeda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fatima Irfan of Sindh took third position.

Army's Amina Toda at 63kg got first, Sonam of Wapda second, Navy excellence and Sana's Sanaa third.

In 70kg Army's Saima took first position, Atiqah of Wapda second, Nazi of the Navy and Zoya of Railway took third position.

In the Judo, Army with 14 gold, one silver and one bronze medals secured 238 points and took first position, Wapda finished second with four gold, seven silver, two bronze and 144 points, while Navy won four silver, seven bronze medals and 82 points. Obtained the third position with

