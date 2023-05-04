UrduPoint.com

National Games KP Tennis Trials For Quetta National Games Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

National Games KP Tennis trials for Quetta National Games begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tennis team for the forthcoming coming 34th National Games got underway here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum sports Complex wherein male and female players took part.

The trials under the supervision of the General Secretary (GS) KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches Ruman Gul, Nauman Khan, Zakirullah, Shahriar Khan, Shah Hussain and Israr Gul held wherein a total of eight players have short-listed for the camp and among them four would be selected in the final stages to represent the province in the games.

Umar Ayaz Khalil said, "The best players were included in the camp for the Quetta National Games, who will be trained for two more weeks under the supervision of qualified coaches, and it is hoped that the KP team will win medals by showing their best performance in the National Games. The Tennis Championship of the Games will be held from May 23-29 at Tennis Courts of the Ayub Complex, Polo Ground and Brown Gymkhana Ground in Quetta."

