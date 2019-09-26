UrduPoint.com
National Games Names Of Male And Female Athletes For Archery Training Camp Named

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

National Games Names of male and female athletes for Archery Training Camp named

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association announces the Names of female and male athletes for National Games through trials. The process of trials was completed with 30 male and female players took part.

Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal announced the names of the male and female players short-listed for the players camp to be setup at Hayatabad sports Complex.

The names of the selected male comprising Waajahat, Israr, Nawab, Waqar, Waqas and Akbar Azam, while the women players include Hasina, Aisha, Bina, Nida Iqbal, Shahnaz and Nasra.

The camp of Archery would be setup at Hayatabad Sports Complex from October 1 to October 24, 2019 under qualified coaches.

