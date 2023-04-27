National games preparations: Pak WAPDA training camp begins

The first ever training camp of Pakistan WAPDA hockey team for National games preparations has been kicked off in the city

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The first ever training camp of Pakistan WAPDA hockey team for National games preparations has been kicked off in the city.

Pakistan WAPDA hockey coach, Mirza Waheed while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the training camp would be continued for one week.

He said that WAPDA hockey team including national hockey players would participate in the training camp.

He said that they decided to set up the camp in the city as there is a state of the art astro turf hockey stadium.

The Pak WAPDA hockey team was a defending champion of previous National games and hoped that the team would also win title with excellent performance.

About revival of national game, Mirza Waheed said that it was a dire need to execute the game at the gross route level. He said that government should bound the educational institutions for conducting hockey events from the school level in order to attract the kids towards national game.

He said that the providing maximum facilities to hockey players and adopting of modern technology was essential for the grooming of players.