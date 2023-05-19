UrduPoint.com

National Games: Punjab Contingent To Depart For Quetta On Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

National Games: Punjab contingent to depart for Quetta on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Punjab's sports contingent comprising over 450 athletes and officials will depart for Quetta on Saturday, May 20, from the National Hockey Stadium here to participate in the 34th National Games, scheduled to be staged there from May 22 to 30.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail will be the chef de mission and deputy chef de mission, respectively of the Punjab contingent. Prior to departure, members of the Punjab contingent were upbeat about their performance in the sports extravaganza.

Meanwhile, SBP DG Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab players were quite talented and well prepared and they would put up fine performances against strong outfits of other provinces.

"Our athletes have been imparted the best professional training during training camps. Our trainers also put special emphasis on the fitness of all male and female athletes," he said.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that Punjab players will participate in National Games with full preparation. "The players for Punjab teams have been selected purely on merit. We are quite hopeful that Punjab will top the medals table in the upcoming sports extravaganza of the country," he added.

He said that Punjab athletes have done plenty of hard work at training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches and we are pretty confident that Punjab athletes will exhibit their best possible performances in the grand event.

Related Topics

Hockey Quetta Sports Punjab Fine Male May Event All From Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

11 minutes ago
 JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

20 minutes ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

2 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.