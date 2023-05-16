National Games rowing event will start from May 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The rowing event of the 34th National Games would kick off in Islamabad from May 20.

The rowing event of the National Games will start from May 20 in Islamabad and would continue till May 24 ," Pakistan Rowing Federation Chairman Rizwanul Haque told APP.

He said athletes from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Police, Wapda, Railways, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be participating in the rowing event.

The managers meeting of the teams would be held on May 19, in which draws and rules of the event will be informed.

