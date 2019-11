Wapda and Army win gold medals in individual Men's and Women's Squash event part of the 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Wapda and Army win gold medals in individual Men's and Women 's Squash event part of the 33rd National Games.

In the men's final, Farhan Mehboob of Wapda defeated Saddam-ul-Haq of the Army with11-9, 11-8 and 11-8.

Madina Zafar defeated Samar Anjum of Wapda by 11-5, 11-6, and 11-5. Vice President Qamar Zaman distributed prizes among the players.