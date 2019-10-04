National Games to be organized by all means: DG Sports

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday said the preparations for National Games venues are underway and the the Games would be organized by all means in befitting manners

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak Friday said the preparations for National Games venues are underway and the the Games would be organized by all means in befitting manners.

This he said while briefing the media men here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena during closing ceremony of the Peshawar Press Club Sports Gala carried six different sporting events. Managing Director Tourism Corporation, KP Junaid Khan, Deputy Director Youth Saleem Khan Marwat, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, AD Youth Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Develop Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Develpment Munir Abbas, Secretary Asian Sports Press Amjad Aziz Malik, Secretary Peshawar Press Club Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Khyber Union of Journalist Muhammad Naeem, President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan, D Asfandyar Khattak said that in the next 10-day all preparations will be completed. He said the five rough patches identified by President Pakistan Athletic Federaion Major General (Retd) Akram Sahi and we have taken all appropriate measures to overcome that repairment.

Athletics event will be organized in Peshawar and certainly the work would be done in time. MD TC, KP, Junaid Khan also addressed the ceremony said that Tourism Corporation is looking after the Torch Relay it would be reaching Babo Sar Top on October 18 from Mazar-e-Quaid. He said all resources would be utilized for the betterment of the players and hopefully the event would be organized in befitting manners. He said through Torch Relay the tourism potential would be explore of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Asfandyar Khattak on this occasion said that the players have been selected for training camps through transparent trials, whose training camp is going on at different venues. A steering committee has been convened under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he said, adding, "The Chief Minister instructed the organizing committee to provide all facilities to the players to provide quality equipment and facilities." The players and officers will be provided full proof security, he said, adding, "9800 players and officials will take part in the Games this time." Games will be held with the slogan promoting tourism and sports." Holding the National Games was a difficult decision which would not have been possible without the hard work and cooperation of stakeholders, Asfandyar Khattak said. He also announced establishment of Gym facilities inside the Peshawar Press Club. "We will provide more facilities to the journalists so that they could be able to have good physically and mentally," DG Sports Asfandyar said.

Junaid Khan said that all the stakeholders' efforts have come to color, Games will be the embodiment of the province. Tourism Corporation is working with the Sports Directorate to make the Games a success. At the end, shields were distributed to Ishaq and Ali Sheikh won badminton title, Zeeshan Liaquat won the title of Snooker by defeating Kamran in the final. Imran Yousafzai beat Zakaullah in Chess.

On this occasion shield were also distributed on behalf of the organizing committee among Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalist office-bearers.