National Games to begin on Nov 10: Minister

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting Organizing Committee for 33rd National Games held here Tuesday with Senior Minister Atif Khan in the chair finalized security arrangements and traffic plan for the opening and closing ceremonies of the event rescheduled to begin on November 10.

President of the Pakistan Olympic Association General (R) Arif Hassan, President of the Provincial Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Officials of the law enforcement and security agencies, members of the provincial assembly, Secretary sports Kamran Rehman and other key officials were also in the attendance.

The meeting that was also participated by other key stakeholders, the preparations of the upcoming National Games reviewed and important decisions were taken to that effect.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Senior Minister said that the National Games were being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a long hiatus of 9 years. He said that this was in itself a manifestation of the significant improvements in the law and order situation in the province, which suffered due to decades of militancy and terrorism.

He further stated that Rs. 180 million have been allocated by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the National Games to ensure world-class facilities and arrangements for the players, officials and spectators.

The Director General (DG) Sports Asfandyar Khattak informed the meeting that more than 10,000 players and officials will be participating in the National Games with arrangements for accommodation and transportation already completed.

It was decided in the meeting that due to the inauguration of Kartarpur on November 9, the National Games will be initiated on November 10 to ensure the involvement and participation of top officials at the Federal level at the inauguration of the National Games. 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to provide security for the National Games.

To address any emergency, two mobile hospitals will also be located near Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar.