National Games torch reaches Quetta: Abdul Khaliq Hazara

Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara has said Balochistan games would be organized for the youth of the province

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara has said Balochistan games would be organized for the youth of the province.

Addressing a reception held on the arrival of the National Games torch here on Monday, he said that people of the province had great affection towards sports, culture, tourism and other positive activities.

He said that all the players of the province would participate with enthusiasm in the 33rd National Games, to be held in Peshawar from 26th October to 1st November.

The torch will travel through all provinces before entering the main venue of the biennial event at Peshawar Sports Complex on the opening day of the National Games.

Secretary Sports Ahmed Raza Khan, DG Sports Dura Baloch, President Balochistan Olympic Association Malik Afzal Awan, representatives of the sports associations, players and citizens were present in large number. The torch will reach Lahore on October 8.

Earlier, Pakistan Olympic Association's Torch Committee Chairman Muhammad Abid Qadri upon arrival of torch of the National Games at Quetta International Airport handed over the Torch to Olympian Aslam Changezi.