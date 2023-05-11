UrduPoint.com

National Games Torch Relay Ceremony Held

Muhammad Rameez Published May 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

National Games torch relay ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The torch relay ceremony of the 34th National Games was held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Federal Minister for Interprovincial Communication Ehsanur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the ceremony while Director General of Pakistan Sports board Shoaib Khoso, Chairman of Interim Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association Rana Sarwar, Secretary Rizwan ul Haq, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Muhammad Abrar, Saeed Akhtar, officials of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

The minister handed over the torch relay to Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, after which the torch relay was handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association Chairman Rana Sarwar.

The torch was also put on show all over the sports complex.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said he hoped for the successful holding of the National Games and had high expectations of the national athletes participating in the extravaganza.

He said the Federal government was making all-out efforts to promote sports in the country. Pakistan Sports Board would also set up training camps for the preparation of the Asian Games.

The torch relay would move to Azad Kashmir after Islamabad. After traveling to different cities, the torch would move to the host city Quetta on May 14.

The National Games would be staged in Balochistan after 19 years. More than 6,000 athletes would feature in 32 categories in the National Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Sports Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Olympics All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

1 hour ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

3 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.