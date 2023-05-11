National Games torch relay ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The torch relay ceremony of the 34th National Games was held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Federal Minister for Interprovincial Communication Ehsanur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the ceremony while Director General of Pakistan Sports board Shoaib Khoso, Chairman of Interim Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association Rana Sarwar, Secretary Rizwan ul Haq, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Muhammad Abrar, Saeed Akhtar, officials of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

The minister handed over the torch relay to Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, after which the torch relay was handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association Chairman Rana Sarwar.

The torch was also put on show all over the sports complex.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said he hoped for the successful holding of the National Games and had high expectations of the national athletes participating in the extravaganza.

He said the Federal government was making all-out efforts to promote sports in the country. Pakistan Sports Board would also set up training camps for the preparation of the Asian Games.

The torch relay would move to Azad Kashmir after Islamabad. After traveling to different cities, the torch would move to the host city Quetta on May 14.

The National Games would be staged in Balochistan after 19 years. More than 6,000 athletes would feature in 32 categories in the National Games.