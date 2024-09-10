Open Menu

National Hero Haider Ali Returns Home

Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

National hero Haider Ali returns home

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistani para athlete Haider Ali arrived here at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday, greeted by a hero's welcome after clinching the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The officials from the Pakistan sports board and members of the National Paralympic Committee were in attendance to receive the champion, marking a triumphant return for Ali.

Ali's impressive career boasts an array of medals, including a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, a silver medal in Beijing 2008, and a bronze medal in Rio 2016.

His outstanding performance at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where he achieved a remarkable 51.23 meters, secured his direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Games.

