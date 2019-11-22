National Highways and Motorway Police organises sports festival

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood on Friday said that it was a top priority of the department to ensure physical fitness of its employees

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood on Friday said that it was a top priority of the department to ensure physical fitness of its employees.

Annual sports festival has become a salient feature of the department, he said this during an opening ceremony of the 9th Annual Sports Festival held at NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Motorway M4 Sultan Chaudhry, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG North Aalam Shinwari, Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir and others attended the festival.

In the week-long festival, 595 players across the country would participate in 24 sports, including cricket, football, tug of war, basketball, volley ball, shooting, shot put, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton and athletic competitions.

At the opening ceremony, a friendly match of Tug of War was played between the last year champion team of Central Zone and runner up team of Motorway Zone which was won by Central Zone.

A 100 metre men race was also part of opening events of the festival which was won by JPO Israr of Training College.

Addressing on the occasion, AIG NHMP Khalid Mehmood said the NHMP was renowned as courteous, honest and helping force, adding that only a physically and mentally fit officer could upheld these core values of the department.