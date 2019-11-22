UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highways And Motorway Police Organises Sports Festival

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:30 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police organises sports festival

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood on Friday said that it was a top priority of the department to ensure physical fitness of its employees

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Additional Inspector General Khalid Mehmood on Friday said that it was a top priority of the department to ensure physical fitness of its employees.

Annual sports festival has become a salient feature of the department, he said this during an opening ceremony of the 9th Annual Sports Festival held at NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Motorway M4 Sultan Chaudhry, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG North Aalam Shinwari, Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir and others attended the festival.

In the week-long festival, 595 players across the country would participate in 24 sports, including cricket, football, tug of war, basketball, volley ball, shooting, shot put, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton and athletic competitions.

At the opening ceremony, a friendly match of Tug of War was played between the last year champion team of Central Zone and runner up team of Motorway Zone which was won by Central Zone.

A 100 metre men race was also part of opening events of the festival which was won by JPO Israr of Training College.

Addressing on the occasion, AIG NHMP Khalid Mehmood said the NHMP was renowned as courteous, honest and helping force, adding that only a physically and mentally fit officer could upheld these core values of the department.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Police Sports Motorway Badminton Arslan Sheikhupura Top Race

Recent Stories

Food dept sets up stalls to provide flour on fixed ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise seminar on new R&D f ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz, Maryam exempted ..

2 minutes ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

2 minutes ago

Woman drowns her 2 kids, attempts suicide in Lahor ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab University organises inter-departmental qui ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.