National Hockey Camp To Be Organized For Azlan Shah Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
A single National Camp would be held for the Pakistan national Hockey Team to be sent to the Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A single National Camp would be held for the Pakistan national Hockey Team to be sent to the Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia.
A high-level meeting chaired by the Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme(PYYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and attended by key officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Pakistan sports Board, and other stakeholders has resulted in several key decisions aimed at revitalizing the national hockey team.
The meeting, held at the PM Office, was attended by Mr Tariq Bugti, Ms Syeda Shehla Raza, Deputy Director General, PSB, Shahid islam, Mr Javed Memon, Director Incharge Sports (HEC), Olympian Khawaja Junaid and others.
The key decisions during the meeting include that Pakistan's national hockey team will participate in the prestigious Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.
In contrast, a single national training camp will be held at the Sports Complex, Islamabad.
The meeting decided that the Karachi camp was being relocated to Islamabad on Friday.
The Pakistan Sports board will provide logistical support, including train fares for players traveling from Karachi to Islamabad.
A three-member selection committee, headed by Roelant Oltmans and comprising the DG PSB and a nominee from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) would conduct trials for the national camp and the national team participating in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.
These pronouncements demonstrate the Pakistan Hockey Federation's commitment to reviving the national team's fortunes and restoring Pakistan's pride in international tournaments, the meeting concluded.
