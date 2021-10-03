National Hockey League-2021 from Oct 4, all arrangements completed, says DG Sports KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Eight teams comprising international players would participate in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League-2021 to be commencing from Monday (October 4) here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandyar Khan Khattak while addressing a media briefing here on Sunday said all arrangements had been completed for the smooth conduct of the first ever National Hockey League-2021 involving top eight teams comprising international players.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would officially inaugurate the largest hockey league.

Teams which would take part in the competition would be Peshawar Falcons, Malakand Tigers, Dera Ismail Khan Stallions, Hazara Warriors, Bannu Panthers, Mardan Bears, Tribal Lions and Kohat Eagles.

Under the league, all matches would be played on different Astro Turfs in the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium and Islamia College Hockey Ground, Charsadda and Mardan. The players would be provided transport, food, accommodation, kits and other facilities, Asfandyar Khattak said.

He said, apart from cash prizes, the winning teams would also be given trophies, medals and certificates. The winner team would get prize of Rs 1 million while the team which would get second position would get Rs 500,000, and the third place team would get Rs 300,000 whereas the fourth place team would get Rs 100,000, he said.

In addition, each player would be provided Rs 15,000, international standard hockey sticks and hockey kits, he added. Asfandyar Khan Khattak said in each team of the league two international senior and two junior players would also take part while other players from their respective regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar would also participate besides one team from merged tribal areas.

The aim of the tournament was to give a chance to the teams to play with international players to improve their skills, he said.

He added that purpose of organizing the National Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League-2021 would prove a milestone for reviving the national game of hockey in the province. He said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would help in the revival of hockey besides helping to find out new emerging talent.

Matches schedule: KP Hockey Super League 04 - 15 October, 2021 Fixtures: date Match No.

Team Vs Team Time Venue 04/10/2021 1 Hazara Warriors Vs Kohat eagles 07:00 AM Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda 2 Mardan Bears Vs Tribal Lions 09:00 AM Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 3 Peshawar Falcons Vs Dera Ismail Khan Stallions 07:00 AM Islamia College, Peshawar 4 Malakand Tigers Vs Bannu Panthers 09:00 AM Islamia College, Peshawar 04/10/2021 Opening Ceremony at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 05/10/2021 T R A V E L L I N G 06/10/2021 9 Dera Ismail Khan Stallions Vs Mardan Bears 02:00 PM at Dera Ismail Khan 10 Kohat Eagles Vs Tribal Lions 04:00 PM at Dera Ismail Khan 11 Bannu Panthers Vs Hazara Warriors 02:00 PM at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu 12 Malakand Tigers Vs Peshawar Falcons 04:00 PM at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu 07/10/2021 T R A V E L L I N G 08/10/2021 5 Kohat Eagles Vs Bannu Panthers 09:00 AM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 6 D.I Khan Stallions Vs Hazara Warriors 11:00 AM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 7 Malakand Tigers Vs Tribal Lions 02:00 PM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 8 Peshawar Falcons Vs Mardan Bears 04:00 PM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 09/10/2021 13 Tribal Lions Vs D.I Khan Stallions 09:00 AM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 14 Mardan Bears Vs Kohat Eagles 11:00 AM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 15 Peshawar Falcons Vs Bannu Panthers 02:00 at PM Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 16 Hazara Warriors Vs Malakand Tigers 04:00 PM at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda 10/10/2021 17 Mardan Bears Vs Hazara Warriors 02:00 PM at Mardan Sports Complex 18 Peshawar Falcons Vs Tribal Lions 04:00 PM at Mardan Sports Complex 19 Kohat Eagles Vs Malakand Tigers 02:00 PM at Kohat Sports Complex 20 D.I Khan Stallions Vs Bannu Panthers 04:00 PM at Kohat Sports Complex 11/10/2021 R E S T 12/10/2021 21 Peshawar Falcons Vs Hazara Warriors 09:00 AM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 22 Mardan Bears Vs Malakand Tigers 11:00 AM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 23 Kohat Eagles Vs D.I Khan Stallions 02:00 PM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 24 Tribal Lions Vs Bannu Panthers 04:00 PM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 13/10/2021 25 Mardan Bears Vs Bannu Panthers 09:00 AM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar 26 Hazara Warriors Vs Tribal Lions 11:00 AM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar27 Malakand Tigers Vs D.I Khan Stallions 02:00 PM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar28 Peshawar Falcons Vs Kohat Eagles 04:00 PM at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar.