National Hockey League Finishes Championship, 24 Teams Go to Playoffs - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) This year's National Hockey League championship has been prematurely finished due to COVID-19, the playoffs will feature 24 teams, the league's Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"Twenty-four of our 41 teams will resume play, the top 12 in each conference as ranked by percentage points from our standings as they stood to the games on March 11, when we paused our season as a result of COVID-19 pandemic," Bettman said.