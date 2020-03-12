UrduPoint.com
National Hockey League Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Thu 12th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday it suspended the competitions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‘20 season beginning with tonight's games," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The number of cases of infection with the virus worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. Coronavirus has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers to reschedule, suspend or hold them behind closed doors.

More Stories From Sports

