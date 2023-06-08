UrduPoint.com

National Hockey Team's Training Camp Fir Asian Champions Trophy From June 12

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

National hockey team's training camp fir Asian Champions Trophy from June 12

The training camp of national senior probables, preparing for participation in the Asian Champions Trophy will commence from June 12 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The training camp of national senior probables, preparing for participation in the Asian Champions Trophy will commence from June 12 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Chennai, India from August 3 to 12.

According to a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman, on the recommendations of the National Selection Committee, the federation has invited the following probables and team officials to join the national training camp.

The 18 members of the national junior team that exhibited standout performance at the recently-held Junior Asia Cup in Oman have also been included in the probables.

PROBABLES: GOALKEEPRS: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (MPCL), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Ali Raza (Punjab), M. Faizan Janjua (Customs), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Sheikh (Sindh) & Bilal Khan (Balochistan) DEFENDERS: Arbaz Ahmad (MPCL), M. Sufyan Khan (KPK), Muhammad Abdullah (MPCL), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA) & M. Bilal Aslam (Customs) MIDFEILDERS: Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Ahtisham Aslam (MPCL), M.

Murtaza Yaqoob (WAPDA), M. Baqir (Punjab), Arbaz Ayaz (Sindh), M. Nadeem Khan (KPK), M. Zain (Customs) & Muhammad Ammad (Customs).

FORWARDS: Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA), M. Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Afraz (MPCL), Abdul Hannan Shahid (WAPDA), Rooman (WAPDA), M. Shahzaib Khan (Customs), Usama Bashir (PAF), M. Imran (PAF), Arshad Liaqat (MPCL), Abdul Wahab (Sindh), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Zikriya Hayat (Navy), Ali Murtaza (Customs), Basharat Ali (Navy), Abdul Qayyum (Customs), Bilal Akram (Punjab), Muhammad Adnan (Sindh), Rana Suhail Riaz (Customs), Waqar Ali (MPCL), Shoaib Khan (KPK), Abdul Wajid (Balochistan), Saad Shafique (Punjab), Taimoor Javed Khan (Punjab), Syed Shahbaz Haider (Navy) & Muhammad Arsalan (Punjab).

TEAM OFFICIALS:Col (Retd) Umar Sabir (Manager), Olympian Muhammad Saqlain, Olympian Rehan Butt, Olympian Dilawar Hussain & International Abdul Haseem Khan (Coaches), Abdul Ghafoor (GK Coach) and Muhammad Shahid (Physiotherapist).

