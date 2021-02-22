National Inter Department Beach Handball Championship from Feb 25

National Inter Department Beach Handball Championship 2021 will commence at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) from February 25, 2021

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :National Inter Department Beach Handball Championship 2021 will commence at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) from February 25, 2021.

A spokesman for the university said on Monday the championship was being organized by Pakistan Handball Federation in collaboration with Punjab Police which would continue up to February 27, 2021.

Teams of Punjab Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways and Higher education Commissioner (HEC)will participate in the three-day championship which would be played at UAF Handball Ground, he added.