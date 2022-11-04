UrduPoint.com

National Inter-Universities Girls Championship Kicks Off At LUMHS Jamshoro

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

National Inter-Universities Girls Championship kicks off at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Inter-Universities Table Tennis Girls Championship began from Friday at Sports Gymnasium Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan who inaugurated the championship emphasized that all educational institutions of the country should promote sports competitions so that trend of physical activities and positive thinking can be developed among the young generation in this digital era and they can get recognition both at national and international levels.

The Director Sports LUMHS Iqbal Memon informed that a total of 20 teams of higher learning institutions from all over the country are participating in the championship. These teams have been divided into four groups, he informed that the championship will be organized on league basis.

The Director General Sports and Extracurricular Activities of Higher education Commission Islamabad Eng. Jawed Memon who attended the inauguration ceremony as guest of honour, highlighted the importance of such activities in the educational institutions.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Sports Young Jamshoro HEC All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

31 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.