National Inter-Universities Girls Championship kicks off at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Inter-Universities Table Tennis Girls Championship began from Friday at Sports Gymnasium Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan who inaugurated the championship emphasized that all educational institutions of the country should promote sports competitions so that trend of physical activities and positive thinking can be developed among the young generation in this digital era and they can get recognition both at national and international levels.

The Director Sports LUMHS Iqbal Memon informed that a total of 20 teams of higher learning institutions from all over the country are participating in the championship. These teams have been divided into four groups, he informed that the championship will be organized on league basis.

The Director General Sports and Extracurricular Activities of Higher education Commission Islamabad Eng. Jawed Memon who attended the inauguration ceremony as guest of honour, highlighted the importance of such activities in the educational institutions.