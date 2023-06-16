National Jiu Jitsu Championship from July 13

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The 14th edition of the National Jiu Jitsu Championship will start from July 13-15 in Abbottabad, in which male and female teams from all over the country will participate in the championship.

While talking to the media, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu Jitsu Association Tahsinullah Khan said the Championship will be organised under the supervision of the Pakistan Jiu Jitsu Federation and the Provincial Jujitsu Association.

He said teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Departmental teams would take part for which all arrangements would be made well before the commencement of the Championship.