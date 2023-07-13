Open Menu

National Jiu Jitsu Championship In Abbottabad From Friday: Tehseen Ullah

Muhammad Rameez Published July 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The 14th edition of the National Jiu Jitsu Championship will start in Abbottabad from tomorrow on Friday, in which male and female teams from all over the country will participate. The Championship will continue for three days, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu Jitsu Association Tahseenullah Khan told while talking to media persons here Thursday.

He said that the Championship will start under the supervision of the Pakistan Jiu Jitsu Federation and the Provincial Jujitsu Association.

He said that in the 14th edition of the Championship, teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Departmental teams would take part for which all arrangements would be made well before the commencement of the Championship.

He said all arrangements have been made for the players to accommodate them accordingly and for this purpose, he said, accommodation has been made in the hotels for the teams coming from all the other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the team managers will meet on Friday morning and the opening ceremony will be organized on Friday afternoon. Tehseenullah thanked the two times gold medals Karate player and coach Khalid Noor and the internationally qualified karate coach Shah Faisal for extending their all out support to him for the smooth conduct of the Championship. The arrival of the teams would be completed on Thursday evening, he said.

He said they have made a request to Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood for financial support but so far his application would not be accepted. Anyway, he said, for sending teams of male and female teams to the National Junior Jiu Jitsu Championship the Directorate has given them some financial support.

More Stories From Sports