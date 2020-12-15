UrduPoint.com
National Jr Squash C'ship Semis On Wednesday

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:31 PM

The semifinals of the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls would be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The semifinals of the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls would be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday.

The quarterfinals of the championship which was being organized by the Pakistan Squash Federation with a prize purse of Rs 500,000 were played on Tuesday. The championship includes Boys U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 along with Girls U-19 age groups.

In Boys Under13, M Zaman (Sindh) beat Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 (20 Min); Umair Arif (KP) beat Ibrahim Zeb (KP) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 (17 Min); Huraira Khan (KP) beat Azaan Ali (Pb) 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 (20 Min); and Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) beat Yashwa (Pb) 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 (30 Min).

In Boys Under15, Anas Ali Shah (Pb) beat M Azaan Khalil (KP) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 (25 Min); Saboor Khan (CAA) beat Sakhiullah Tareen (Pb) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8 (29 Min); Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Abdullah Nawaz (KP) 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9 (38 Min); and Yaseen Khattak (PAF) beat Varun Asif (Pb) 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 (18 Min).

In Boys Under17, Huzaifa Zahid (KP) beat Usman Nadeem (Pb) 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 (28 Min); Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat M Azlan Khawar (Pb) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4 (24 Min); Fahad Sharif (KP) beat Nouman Khan (KP) 17-15, 11-8, 12-10 (30 Min); and Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Khaqan Malik (Pb) 11-3, 11-8, 11-2 (32 Min).

In Boys Under19, Noor Zaman (PAF) beat Hamza Sharif (KP) 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 (32 Min); Muhammad Farhan Hashmi (Pb) beat Huzaifa Shahid (Pb) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 (16 Min); Khushal Riaz (KP) beat Fawad Hussain (KP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 (15 Min); and Ashab Irfan (Pb) beat Asad Ullah Khan (KP) 8-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 (22 Min).

In the Girls Under19, Zynab Khan (Sindh) beat Nimra Aqeel (KP) 11-1, 11-4, 11-6 (14 Min); Noor Ul Ain Ejaz (Pb) beat Fajar Hamid (Pb) 11-0, 11-0, 11-3 (07 Min); Hira Aqeel (KP) beat Zohra Abdullah (KP) 11-1, 11-2, 11-5 (19 Min); and Mira Hussain (KP) beat Sibgha Arshad (Pb) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 (22 Min).

