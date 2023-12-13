Open Menu

National Jr Taekwondo C'ship From December 15

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

National Jr Taekwondo C'ship from December 15

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Taekwondo Federation in collaboration with Korean Embassy, was organizing 16th Korean Ambassador National Junior Taekwondo Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex from December 15 to 16.

The championship was set to be a mega event with the active participation of over 200 to 250 officials and athletes. Distinguished guests, including the Korean Ambassador and Senior Services Officers would be in attendance for the opening ceremony on December 16.

The participating teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railway, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and WT Care Pogramme Team.

