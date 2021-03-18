National judo championships postponed due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo championships have been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Thursday.

The championships were scheduled to be held from April 9 to 12 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association.

"Due to ongoing wave of COVID-19, our some affiliated units have conveyed their inability to continue preparation and training camps. They told us that their training venues have been closed due to a ban on sport activities.

"Although at the competition venue, regular sports activities are being conducted in normal routine, all sports activities have been seized on government's order in the province of Punjab," Mansoor Ahmed, secretary general PJF said in a statement.

"The PJF is of the opinion that the safety of the athletes is the foremost priority which cannot be compromised at any cost. It is therefore decided to postpone the championships. Fresh dates will be intimated as and when the situation improves," he added.

