National Judo Women & Men Championship From Dec 31

Secretary General of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Mansoor Ahmed Wednesday said that PJF in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association, Directorate General Sports KP and Pakistan Sports Board is going to organise 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships from December 31 to January 3, 2022 at Lala Rafique Sports Qayyum Stadium Peshawar Cantt.

Top 14 teams including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Pak Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pak Railway, Pak Police, Pakistan Navy and Higher education Commission will participate in the Championships. The Pakistan Army will defend its title.

It is pertinent to mention that two overseas Pakistani Judokas have also arrived to display their skills in this championship.

Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen will grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony. The Championship of men will be held in 10 different weights categories while the women will vie for the top honour in 8 different weight categories as per the details given below.

The male will compete in the following weight categories including -50 Kg-55 Kg, -60 Kg, -66 Kg, -73 Kg, -81 Kg, -90 Kg, -100 Kg ,+100 Kg and Open Weight while women would compete in -40 Kg,-44 Kg,-48 Kg, -52 Kg, -57 Kg, -63 Kg, -70 Kg & Open weight respectively.

MIX Team events will also be organized for the first time according to international rules and regulations. All teams will arrive a day before the commencement of the Championship on Dec 31, 2021. The manager meeting will be held at 3.00 pm, followed by the meeting of the Technical Official at 4.00 pm and the official weight of men and women will be held at 6.00 pm on same-day. The President of Pakistan Judo Federation said that the opportunity to represent Pakistan Internationally will be given to the best Judokas of the Championships.

