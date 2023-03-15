UrduPoint.com

National Jujitsu Championship To Start On March 18: Tehsinullah

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

National Jujitsu Championship to start on March 18: Tehsinullah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The 14th National Jujitsu Championship will start from March 18 in Peshawar in which male and female teams from all over the country will be taking part, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association told media men here on Wednesday.

The Championship will continue for two days, said Tehsinullah.

He said that the Championship will start from March 18 at Peshawar sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association with the strong support of Pakistan Jujitsu Federation. He said all the teams of the four provinces besides all the other affiliated departments with Pakistan Jujitsu Federation would take part.

He said all the arrangements for the Championship have been completed and the official inauguration held on March 18 with Syed Abid Ali Shah, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association, grace the occasion as guest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Abid Ali March Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

17 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

29 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

1 hour ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.