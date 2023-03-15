National Jujitsu Championship to start on March 18: Tehsinullah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The 14th National Jujitsu Championship will start from March 18 in Peshawar in which male and female teams from all over the country will be taking part, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association told media men here on Wednesday.

The Championship will continue for two days, said Tehsinullah.

He said that the Championship will start from March 18 at Peshawar sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association with the strong support of Pakistan Jujitsu Federation. He said all the teams of the four provinces besides all the other affiliated departments with Pakistan Jujitsu Federation would take part.

He said all the arrangements for the Championship have been completed and the official inauguration held on March 18 with Syed Abid Ali Shah, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association, grace the occasion as guest.