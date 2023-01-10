National Junior Kabaddi Championship from Friday

The second edition of the National Junior Kabaddi Championship will roll into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The second edition of the National Junior Kabaddi Championship will roll into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

"A total of ten outfits from different affiliated units of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) will chip in the four-day event", Rana Mohammad Sarwar, Secretary PKF told APP on Tuesday.

Rana, who is also Secretary Asian and Word Kabaddi federations, said that only the athletes under the age of 20 would be members of the competing teams.

"The championship will act as a springboard for preparation for future events.

It will also help us select the best lot for Junior World Cup, to be staged in the first week of March in Iran," he added.

Teams from four provinces, Islamabad, WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Police, PAF, and HEC are scheduled to vie in the championship.

"After the conclusion of the championship, the PKF will hold a training camp in Islamabad to prepare the players for the World Cup," Rana added.

In the first edition of the Junior World Cup that also took place in Iran, Pakistan claimed the bronze medal as it ended third behind Iran and traditional rivals India.