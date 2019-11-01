UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Junior & National Youth Athletic Championship From Oct 23

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:10 PM

National Junior & National Youth Athletic Championship from Oct 23

National Junior and National Youth Boys and Girls Athletic Championship will be commencing from November 23, 2019 at Lahore with teams from all the provinces would take part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :National Junior and National Youth Boys and Girls Athletic Championship will be commencing from November 23, 2019 at Lahore with teams from all the provinces would take part.

This was stated President KP Athletic Association Habibur Rehman while talking to media men here on Friday. He said a total of 60 athletes including 30 boys and girls will be short-listed to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming National Junior and National Youth Championship.

He said the trials in this connection would be organized in on November 6 at 10.00 pm. He said the trials will be organized in Qayyum sports Complex under a selection committee headed by former international athlete Bahre Karam.

He also thanked Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak for announcing all financial help and given Rs0.7 million to ensure all possible facilities to the players. He said the players would be provided full uniform and track-suite to the players.

He said that the team will be returning to Lahore from November 17, where the camp will be established in Lahore till November 23 wherein former International Athletic was also present on the occasion, he said.

He disclosed that since 2013 till today they did not receive a single penny from in connection with the annual grand and running the affairs of the association with own pocket. He said despite no fund, they have sent all teams to the National Junior, National Youth and National Senior Athletic Championship and the athletes have given excellent performance in various events held at National level.

He said in the previous Youth and Junior Championships held in Islamabad and Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was second position holders but this time National Junior and National Youth Championship to be held in Lahore, KP would get top position.

He said that a camp was also organized for the National Games. Those who are undergoing extensive training and coaching, he said that the players who are participating in the National Junior and National Youth Championships have also been kept in the said camp.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports November 2019 Media All From Top Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand captain Read bows out in typical fashi ..

6 minutes ago

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to eradicate polio from district ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroa ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

32 minutes ago

RAC arranges photographic exhibition to show solid ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.