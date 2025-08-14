Open Menu

National Junior Squash Championship To Start In Lahore From August 17

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:18 PM

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

Matches up to quarter-finals will be held at Punjab Squash Complex while semi-finals and final will take place at Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The Maarka-e-Haq National Junior Squash Championship, organized by the Punjab Squash Association (PSA), will commence on August 17 with a total prize fund of PKR 2 million.

A PSA spokesperson said that the event will take place from August 17 to 20 at the Punjab Squash Complex and Lahore Garrison Green. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for 4:00 pm on August 17 at Lahore Garrison Green.

Matches up to the quarter-finals will be held at the Punjab Squash Complex while the semi-finals and final will take place at the Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club.

The championship will feature competitions in the Boys Under-15 and Under-17 categories, with 32 players participating in the main draw of each category. Two wild card entries will also be included in both categories.

Accommodation for participating players will be provided at the PSA Hostel.

Related Topics

Squash Lahore Punjab Pakistani Rupee August Event From Million

Recent Stories

National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

2 minutes ago
 National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

14 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

35 minutes ago
 ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

50 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial ..

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

3 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports