National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The Maarka-e-Haq National Junior Squash Championship, organized by the Punjab Squash Association (PSA), will commence on August 17 with a total prize fund of PKR 2 million.

A PSA spokesperson said that the event will take place from August 17 to 20 at the Punjab Squash Complex and Lahore Garrison Green. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for 4:00 pm on August 17 at Lahore Garrison Green.

Matches up to the quarter-finals will be held at the Punjab Squash Complex while the semi-finals and final will take place at the Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club.

The championship will feature competitions in the Boys Under-15 and Under-17 categories, with 32 players participating in the main draw of each category. Two wild card entries will also be included in both categories.

Accommodation for participating players will be provided at the PSA Hostel.