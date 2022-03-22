UrduPoint.com

National Junior Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim Dominates Second Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 22, 2022 | 08:09 PM

National Junior Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim dominates second day

Rising tennis star Bilal Asim dominated the second day of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning both of his matches in U-18 and U-16 categories here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rising tennis star Bilal Asim dominated the second day of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning both of his matches in U-18 and U-16 categories here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

In the U-18 second round matches, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, Muneeb Majeed beat Zaeem Ghafoor 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Shehyar Anees beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-1.

In the U-16 second round matches, Bilal Asim beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 7-5, Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-0 and M Humza Aasim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys U-14 second round matches, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Abdur Rehman 5-3, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Aalay Hussain 4-0, 4-0, M Haziq beat Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Humza Ahmad 4-2, 4-0.

In the U-12 second round matches, Omer Jawad beat Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-0, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Ismail Aftab 4-11, 5-4(4), Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Shayyan Afridi 4-1, 4-1 and Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh beat Hassan Ali 4-0, 4-1.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked the sponsors Servis Tyres and especially Arif Saeed for his all-out support for the sports and tennis in particular as with his continuous generous support for this beautiful game, tennis is flourishing further at grassroots level and junior players have been playing tremendous tennis at national and international level and earning glories for Pakistan globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Punjab Rashid Bari Abdur Rehman Afridi

Recent Stories

SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accuse ..

ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accused including two women

2 minutes ago
 Revolutionary steps to upgrade all sectors underwa ..

Revolutionary steps to upgrade all sectors underway: Hiraaj

2 minutes ago
 Envoy for increasing productivity to ensure food s ..

Envoy for increasing productivity to ensure food security : Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Call on Intelligence Agencies to Help ..

US Lawmakers Call on Intelligence Agencies to Help Save Ukrainian Civilians - Le ..

2 minutes ago
 Experts call for saving water resources, change be ..

Experts call for saving water resources, change behaviors towards water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>