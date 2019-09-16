UrduPoint.com
National Junior Tennis Championship Starts

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:22 PM

The national junior tennis championship got underway here on Monday and six matches were decided in the U16 age group at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The national junior tennis championship got underway here on Monday and six matches were decided in the U16 age group at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

All players moved into the next round with ease and comfort in front of a handful audience on a hot and humid day.

Result of the matches, Arham Khan beat Ryam Khan by 8-3 in Ibraheem Anjum beats Asnan Haseeb 8-5, Taimour Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5, Shaeel Durab from beat Arman kamran 8-4, Bilal Waheed beat Ali Shahik by 8-6.

In the only match of Under 14 first round Zaeem Ghafoor beat Bilal Gilani by 8-3.

Boys U16, Boys U16 Doubles, Boys U 14, Boys / Girls U 12, Boys / Girls U �12 doubles , Boys / Girls U 10, Boys / Girls U8 event are being played in the competition which aims at unearthing fresh tennis talent.

Zahid Hussain, CEO Borjan Ltd, inaugurated the event at a simple ceremony .Also present were Secretary ,PLTA, former davis cupper Rashid Malik, other officials of the PLTA, players ,officials and lovers of the game.

Your Thoughts and Comments

