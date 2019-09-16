National Junior tennis championship starts

The national junior tennis championship got underway here on Monday and six matches were decided in the U16 age group at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The national junior tennis championship got underway here on Monday and six matches were decided in the U16 age group at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

All players moved into the next round with ease and comfort in front of a handful audience on a hot and humid day.

Result of the matches, Arham Khan beat Ryam Khan by 8-3 in Ibraheem Anjum beats Asnan Haseeb 8-5, Taimour Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5, Shaeel Durab from beat Arman kamran 8-4, Bilal Waheed beat Ali Shahik by 8-6.

In the only match of Under 14 first round Zaeem Ghafoor beat Bilal Gilani by 8-3.

Boys U16, Boys U16 Doubles, Boys U 14, Boys / Girls U 12, Boys / Girls U �12 doubles , Boys / Girls U 10, Boys / Girls U8 event are being played in the competition which aims at unearthing fresh tennis talent.

Zahid Hussain, CEO Borjan Ltd, inaugurated the event at a simple ceremony .Also present were Secretary ,PLTA, former davis cupper Rashid Malik, other officials of the PLTA, players ,officials and lovers of the game.